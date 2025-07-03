A Pastoral Estate Along Little Compton’s Storied Farm Coast Lists for $3,800,000

576 West Main Road | Little Compton, RI | 4 Beds | 5 Baths | 1 1/2 Bath | 3,778 Sq. Ft. | Offered by Debby Ladd of Compass Rhode Island for $3,800,000

Nestled among a storied collection of historic farmhouses, this property sits along one of Rhode Island’s most picturesque stretches — West Main Road. Often considered one of the prettiest thoroughfares in the state, the road is framed by timeless stone walls, centuries-old trees, and a graceful mix of grand estates and humble country homes, all overlooking rolling fields and pastoral vistas. It’s a place where Little Compton’s enduring charm is felt in every curve of the road and every whisper of the landscape.

This custom residence exudes elegance and charm, designed with a gracious floor plan that prioritizes both comfort and functionality. It has 3,778+/- square feet of gracious living space, which includes 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Upon entering the home, a formal foyer directs you to the living and dining rooms, large country kitchen, and has lovely staircase that takes one to the second floor.

Sunlight pours through oversized windows, casting warmth across hardwood floors and drawing the outside in — with views of pastoral fields that shift gently with the seasons. The interiors are gracious and quiet, inviting both daily ease and memorable gatherings.

SPECIAL NOTE: Offering includes an abutting 2.9+/- acre lot, further identified as Lot 6-6 on Plat 17 of the Little Compton Tax Assessors’ Maps). which has been conserved as open space. The land area of this lot (Lot 6-6) and the residence lot (Lot 6-2) combined equals 4.92+/- acres of land area.

This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of one of Rhode Island’s most scenic and storied landscapes — where history, nature, and design live in harmony.

*BUYER to pay Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Tax at the recording of the Deed.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!