Obituary: Remi Walter Vassallo (August 13, 2021 – June 24, 2025)

With hearts full of love and unspeakable sorrow, we announce that our so loved Remi Walter Vassallo completed his courageous journey on June 24, 2025 — a brave, bright soul who gave us more than we could have dreamed in his short time here.

Just a week into his life, Remi was diagnosed with a complex congenital heart defect that would require multiple surgeries and continuous care.

Remi is cherished beyond measure by his mother, Elizabeth (Nance) Vassallo, and his two adoring big sisters, Suzi and Betty. He is also deeply loved by his maternal grandparents, Suzi (Conklin) and Bruce Nance; paternal grandparents, Roseanne and Sam Vassallo. He is preceded in death by his father, Jared Vassallo.

Please join the family for A Celebration of Remi’s Life on Thursday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Remi’s name to Middletown Fireman’s Rescue Wagon Fund, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842.

