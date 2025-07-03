Summer Magic for the Littlest Locals: Newport Mansions Launches Engaging Children’s Programs Amid Historic Beauty

This summer, the Preservation Society of Newport County is transforming its storied estates and lush gardens into whimsical playgrounds for young minds. Two charming programs—“Traveling Tuesdays” and “Thursdays in the Garden”—invite children ages 5 to 7 (plus their ever-curious siblings and caregivers) to explore history, nature, and creativity in some of Newport’s most iconic settings.

“Traveling Tuesdays” runs weekly from July 8 to August 19, each session held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at a different mansion within the Society’s portfolio. Each week offers a fresh adventure, linking hands-on activities and crafts with the rich cultural narratives of Newport’s Gilded Age landmarks.

On Thursdays from July 10 to August 21, the verdant wonderland of Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth becomes the classroom. There, “Thursdays in the Garden” turns flora into fun, offering children a chance to dig into the natural world while exploring the property’s iconic animal-shaped topiaries.

Both programs are more than just glorified playdates. They are gentle introductions to Newport’s living history and natural beauty—experiences that blend learning with delight. Think kite-flying on the lawn, storytelling in the shade, and tiny hands busy with glue sticks and curiosity.

Admission is complimentary for Preservation Society Family-level members, with a modest materials fee for others. Advance registration is required.

Register at newportmansions.org/events/traveling-tuesdays-thursdays-in-the-garden and prepare your little ones for a season of memory-making in Newport’s grandest gardens and halls.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!