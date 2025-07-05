Obituary: Robert “Bob” Helmbrecht (1940-2025)

Robert “Bob” Helmbrecht, 84, of Middletown, RI, passed away on July 3, 2025, at South County Hospital in South Kingstown, following complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. In his final weeks, Bob was surrounded by the love and presence of his family.

He was the beloved husband of the late Bobbie Helmbrecht, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage until her passing in 2014.

Bob was born in Lackawanna, New York, outside of Buffalo, on August 4, 1940, to the late John and Loretta (Buckley) Helmbrecht. After graduating high school, he proudly served four years in the United States Marine Corps, including time stationed in Newport—where he met Bobbie. A devoted jazz fan, Bob took her to the Newport Jazz Festival on their first date. The rest, as they say, was history.

Following his honorable discharge from the Marines, Bob attended college and earned a degree in Food Services Management. He went on to have a long and distinguished career with ARA Food Services (now Aramark), with leadership roles at institutions including Bryant College (RI), Wesleyan University (CT), and Northfield Mount Hermon (MA). He later returned to Rhode Island to be closer to family, taking on multiple roles for the Town of Middletown, including Director of Public Works and Parks & Recreation. He also worked at the Newport Athletic Club and volunteered at the Norman Bird Sanctuary.

Despite working full time, Bob was deeply present in his children’s lives. He was a constant at their games, meets, and matches, and coached several of their teams. He also helped launch the Middletown Youth Wrestling Club, combining his passion for sports and youth mentorship. He had a lengthy stint as President of the Boosters Club. And he loved the outdoors – hiking, camping and fishing, and volunteering at the Norman Bird Sanctuary.

In the last decade of his life, Bob enjoyed significant time with Helaine Hartman. They traveled, attended theater, and were regulars at several jazz spots on the island.

Bob was proud of many things in his life, but few meant more to him than his service as a United States Marine. The values of the Corps—honor, courage, and commitment—ran through everything he did.

He is survived by his three children: Lori Moyer and her husband Douglas of McGaheysville, VA; Todd Helmbrecht and his wife Jolie of Lexington, MA; and Tim Helmbrecht and his fiancée Kelly Szklany of Mooresville, NC. He also leaves behind five adoring grandchildren—Benjamin, Noa, Sophia, Jackson, and Asher; his three cherished nephews—Michael, Jeffrey, and Steven Tick and their families; and his brothers Richard, Joe, and Allan. He was predeceased by his brother Patrick.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 7 at 12:30 pm at Temple Shalom, 223 Valley Road, Middletown. Burial with Military Funeral Honors will follow at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norman Bird Sanctuary (www.normanbirdsanctuary.org) or United States Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (www.mcsf.org), in honor of Bob’s proud service.

Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County.

