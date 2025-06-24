Rhode Island General Assembly Wraps Up 2025 Session with Major Policy Changes Across Health, Housing, Labor, and More

PROVIDENCE, RI: The Rhode Island General Assembly concluded a busy 2025 legislative session with a sweeping array of new laws and funding boosts, touching nearly every corner of public life — from health care and housing to education, transportation, and animal welfare.

Health Care

Lawmakers approved over $40 million in Medicaid rate increases for primary care providers and launched a three-year pilot program eliminating prior authorization requirements for certain services. Hospital and nursing home reimbursements also received significant boosts, and steps were taken to speed up prescription access for patients.

Housing

The state allocated $8.5 million toward homelessness support and enacted zoning reforms to encourage the development of affordable housing. Updates to the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act aim to streamline construction for working families.

Public Safety

Rhode Island banned the sale of certain military-style firearms and created a new “PURPLE Alert” system to help locate missing adults with serious disabilities. The state also joined a national ballistics database to help law enforcement solve gun crimes.

Labor

The minimum wage will rise from $15 to $17 over two years. Lawmakers also expanded TDI/TCI benefits and banned smoking in casinos.

Consumer Protection

Payday lending was banned, new protections were enacted against crypto ATM scams, and predatory real estate practices targeting elderly homeowners were outlawed.

Government Reform

The Anti-Bid Rigging Act was adopted, nonprofit salary disclosures were mandated for state-funded groups, and the Senate chamber was renamed to honor the late Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio.

Education

Lawmakers required personal electronics restrictions in schools and added $59 million to education aid. They also codified 504 disability accommodation plans into state law.

Social Protections

The “Freedom to Read Act” protected libraries from book bans. Anti-discrimination protections were expanded to include natural hairstyles, and universal changing tables will now be required in new public buildings.

Transportation

The budget dedicated new gas tax revenue to public transit and provided $22 million toward the Washington Bridge replacement. A 30-day wait was added for adult driver’s license road tests.

Environment

The Coastal Resources Management Council was restructured to include only members with environmental expertise. New rules require PFAS testing before biosolid use, and a revived state board will promote sustainable development.

Business & Economic Development

Utilities can now purchase nuclear power, insurance investment rules were eased, and temporary relief was granted to Matunuck Oyster Bar following a fire.

Municipal Aid

Funding for distressed communities increased by $2.5 million, and cities saw added revenue from real estate conveyance taxes. Library aid and the PILOT program were fully funded.

Veterans & Military

Fees were waived for VIN inspections for veterans and active-duty personnel, and the Family Court gained new jurisdiction over juvenile cases on military bases.

Animal Protection

Rhode Island banned cat declawing, set standards for pet insurance, and increased penalties for animal abuse, particularly related to animal fighting.

The 2025 session marked one of the most comprehensive legislative years in recent memory, with lawmakers citing collaboration and long-term planning as key themes.

