South Winds: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Coastal Legacy, Offered for the First Time at $12M

1003 Fort Getty Road | Jamestown, RI | 4 Bedrooms | 4 Full Baths | 2 Half Baths | 4,225 Sq. Ft. of Interior Living Space | 14.42 Acres of Coastal Grounds | Offered by Nicole Cartensen and Amy Doorley-Lucas of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty for $12,000,000.

Introducing South Winds, a coastal landmark estate custom-designed and privately held by one family — now offered for the first time in its history.

Set on 14.4 acres of pastoral waterfront in Jamestown, Rhode Island, this serene sanctuary offers a kaleidoscope of seasonal color where land meets sea. A peaceful retreat just a short walk to town, this architectural gem captures the essence of coastal New England living.

With sweeping ocean vistas and the murmur of waves as your soundtrack, the home offers en suite comfort in all four bedrooms. The primary suite features a private balcony with views of Rhode Island Sound and the West Passage. Architectural millwork and built-ins enrich the thoughtful design throughout.

Ideal for entertaining, the expansive covered deck invites al fresco dining with sunset views — just steps from the beach. Launch your paddleboard, swim, or fish from the shoreline, or meander through cedar trees and calming meadows, surrounded by conservation land and wildlife.

Spend quiet afternoons by the pool and cabana, or cultivate your own garden within artisan stone walls and a hand-crafted gate. Additional structures on the property include a barn and versatile outbuildings — perfect for a studio, workshop, or creative retreat.

With town water and family compound potential, South Winds is a rare blend of tranquility and accessibility — a coastal haven where family and friends can gather comfortably and where memories are made for generations to come.

