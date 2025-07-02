The Dowd Team Closes $2M Waterfront Sale in Narragansett

Colleen Hagarty of The Dowd Team has successfully closed the sale of a stunning waterfront home for $2,000,000, representing the sellers in this exceptional transaction.

Perched in a prime location with panoramic views of the breachway and Galilee, this property offered buyers a rare opportunity to own a true slice of coastal paradise. The two-bedroom home, which also features two additional versatile rooms perfect for guests or a home office, blends modern updates with classic Rhode Island shoreline charm.

The heart of the home is its refreshed kitchen—renovated just five years ago and equipped with radiant floor heating. Freshly painted interiors, central air conditioning, and a newer HVAC system ensure year-round comfort. The finished lower level adds even more functionality, offering a generous entertaining space, laundry area, and direct walk-out access to the yard.

But it’s the outdoor features that truly set this property apart. A wraparound deck provides the perfect vantage point to wave at the Block Island ferry, enjoy live music floating across the Breachway, or catch the annual Blessing of the Fleet. With stairs leading down to the water, residents can easily launch kayaks, dig for clams, or take in the scenery. A private outdoor shower is the perfect post-beach amenity.

Situated on a private road within a gated community, the home also boasts five dedicated parking spots—offering convenience for both homeowners and guests.

With its unbeatable views, thoughtful updates, and access to the best of coastal living, this property was a standout in the Narragansett market. Congratulations to Colleen Hagarty and The Dowd Team on a successful sale!

