Obituary: David Vincent Rogers (1969-2025)

April 27, 1969 – June 30, 2025

David Vincent Rogers of Newport, RI was born in Bellflower, California in 1969. He grew up in the Boston area and graduated from Brookline High School. Davey then moved to and fell in love with the Pacific Northwest, where he earned a degree in English from Seattle University. He has called Newport, RI home for the past 26 years.

One of Davey’s proudest accomplishments was being a pro for Beer City Skateboards. Davey loved his friends fiercely and was never happier than when tearing it up at the skatepark. His magnetic love for punk rock, skating, Boston sports and his sense of humor helped him to amass a huge friend group. Davey was also the proud hard-working owner of Tip Top Lawn and Landscape Maintenance.

He was a loving father to his children Owen Vincent and Zoe Ramona Rogers, whom he raised with Leah Rogers. He is also survived by his mother Anne Rogers (John), his father Alan Rogers (Lisa), his sister Lisa Rogers (Richard), half-sister Nora, his nieces Mikaela, Annika and nephew Ari.

Davey’s memory will also be kept alive by an enormous friend group that meant so much to him. His family extends thanks for all the love and support that surrounds him still.

Davey passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2025 and will be deeply missed by his family, large circle of friends and all who loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Davey’s memory may be made to Friends of Newport Skatepark, https://www.friendsofnewportskatepark.com/donate-now

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!