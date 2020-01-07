The Community College of Rhode Island, in collaboration with the Rhode Island Marine Trades Association, Real Jobs Rhode Island and the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, is now accepting applications for its Marine Trades & Composites Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program.



Tuition is free and funded through Real Jobs Rhode Island. The course will begin January 27 and will be held at CCRI’s Liston Campus in Providence.



This three-week, hands-on training prepares participants in a wide range of areas including carpentry, machining, electrical, marine systems, blueprint reading, and safety, among others, and also provides on-the-job experience in a short-term internship. The program is geared toward individuals looking to gain the necessary skills for entry-level positions in the marine and composites industries.



“We’re excited to work closely with our partners to prepare Rhode Islanders for careers in the marine and composites industries,” said Jaime Nash, Executive Director for CCRI’s Division of Workforce Partnerships. “This program is a tremendous opportunity for those interested in a career in these growing industries.”



No experience is necessary and a GED or high school diploma is required. Individuals interested in this program should contact Cody Fino, Director of Industry Partnerships at cjfino@ccri.edu.