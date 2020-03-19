This is sure to be useful for parents with children engaged in Distance Learning!

Cox Communications has informed the City of Newport that it is boosting bandwidth and making public Wifi hotspots FREE to use to anyone who needs it during the COVID-19 outbreak. Simply create a username, log-in, and surf the web from any one of the wireless hotspots located around the City.

Not sure which hotspots to log on to? Follow this link to discover the wireless hotspot closest to your home or business! https://buff.ly/2QuL51V