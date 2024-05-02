Obituary: Eric Joseph Roggero (1971-2024)

The family of Eric sadly announces his passing on April 20th in the loving care of Laura Blackwell and hospice.

By the time Eric graduated from Rogers he was already working on a career in the fishing industry. Luckily he had some great mentors including two grandfathers and two lobsterman brothers who helped him along the way. He was a natural on the bay and later on his own boat. The Donna Marie was his pride and joy. His family thanks the Newport fishing community for their very generous support during his illness.

He is the son of Caroline Roggero of Newport and Harry Roggero of Middletown. He leaves a son Nick Roggero and a daughter Ruth Roggero Blackwell. They were everything to him. He leaves his sister, Danielle Roggero, Uncle Carl Erickson of Saunderstown, two nieces Bridgette Bolstridge and Kendra Kourafas, and cousins.

At Eric’s request there will not be a funeral. He lived a good life, the way he wanted. That being said, “Sunrise to sunset, every day, smooth sailing my boy.” There will never be anyone else quite like him. He is missed.

In lieu of donations his family requests you get your routine cancer screenings.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

