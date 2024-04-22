Newport City Council to Host Special Workshop on Easton’s Beach Matters this Wednesday, April 24th

The Newport City Council has scheduled a special workshop to discuss matters concerning Easton’s Beach this Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

The workshop is a public event and will take place in the Second Floor Council Chamber. Residents and interested parties are encouraged to participate and engage in the discussions.

For those unable to attend in person, the proceedings will be accessible via the City’s Community TV livestream. www.CityofNewport.com/TV.

