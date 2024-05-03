Modern Farmhouse Retreat Steps from South Shore Beach in Little Compton Hits Market for $1,750,000

11 N Tuniper Lane | Little Compton, RI | 3 bedrooms, 3 full & 2 half bathrooms, 3,320 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,750,000.

Welcome to your dream home within walking distance of South Shore Beach in Little Compton! This stunning modern farmhouse, only 5 years young, invites you to experience coastal living at its finest.

Boasting three exquisitely designed bedrooms, each with its own luxurious bathroom, including a primary suite conveniently located on the first floor, this home offers both comfort and sophistication.

Entertain with ease in the open eat-in kitchen and family room, or unwind in the expansive screened-in porch, perfect for enjoying warm summer evenings. Need extra space? The finished basement with its own outside access provides endless possibilities.

No need to worry about comfort, as this home comes equipped with central air, central heat, and a whole house generator for peace of mind. Step outside to discover meticulously landscaped grounds and a serene outdoor shower, enhancing your coastal experience.

With two wells on the property and a multitude of features too numerous to list, this property is a rare find. Whether you’re seeking a year-round residence or a summer getaway, don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this home yours. Buyer to pay LCACT at time of closing. Schedule your viewing today and prepare to fall in love!

