Newport Water Division Announces Spring 2024 Hydrant Flushing Program Set for Next Week

The Newport Water Division (NWD) has scheduled a water main flushing program as part of its ongoing maintenance of the water distribution system. The program will commence on Sunday, April 14, 2024, and conclude on May 2, 2024. To minimize disruptions to customers, flushing activities will take place during evening hours, starting at 8:00 p.m. and continuing until 4:00 a.m.

Hydrant flushing plays a crucial role in maintaining the health and efficiency of the water system. It serves two primary functions: ensuring the system’s ability to support essential fire protection and purging the system of sediment and stagnant water. Without regular flushing, sediment buildup could lead to water quality issues such as discoloration.

Despite the appearance of wastefulness, the water used during flushing is essential for maintaining system integrity. NWD employs efficient flushing techniques tailored to minimize impacts and maximize effectiveness. During the process, valves and hydrants are operated to ensure proper functioning, while flow levels are monitored to meet expected standards. This proactive approach is a vital investment in the long-term health of the water system.

Customers are advised that temporary water discoloration and reduced water pressure may occur during the flushing period due to dislodged particles. It is recommended to limit water usage during this time, particularly avoiding activities such as laundry and using hot water. Should water discoloration persist, running cold water taps until the water clears is advised. NWD conducts spot checks throughout the process to ensure water safety.

The flushing schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions. The schedule for each week, along with the designated flushing areas, is outlined as follows:

Week 1 – April 14, 2024 – April 18, 2024: Flushing begins in Portsmouth and progresses south into Middletown and Newport, covering various streets including Redwood Farms, Green Lane, and Forest Avenue.

Week 2 – April 21, 2024 – April 25, 2024: Flushing starts in Newport and moves south into Middletown, covering areas such as Easton’s Point and Historic Hill.

Week 3 – April 28, 2024 – May 2, 2024: Flushing continues in Newport, encompassing streets like Memorial Boulevard and Ocean Drive. Additional flushing may be performed as needed to complete areas.

Customers experiencing discolored water following flushing are advised to run cold water taps throughout their homes until the water clears. Minimizing water usage during flushing hours is recommended.

For additional information or concerns, customers can contact NWD at (401) 845-5600. NWD appreciates customers’ patience as they work to deliver the highest quality water.

