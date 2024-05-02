Renovated Newport Cottage in Kay/Broadway Area, Offering Modern Comforts and Charm, Hits Market for $1,259,000

9 Calvert Street | Newport, RI | 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,769 sq ft | offered by Doug Kohler of Lila Delman Compass for $1,259,000.

Nestled in the quaint Kay/Broadway neighborhood of Newport, this classic cottage exudes charm and modern convenience. Recently updated, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom property offers a blend of traditional aesthetics and contemporary amenities, making it an ideal home for those seeking both character and comfort.

The renovation, completed just three years ago, brought forth a host of enhancements, ensuring a seamless blend of style and functionality. Notable upgrades include Kolbe windows, renowned for their quality and durability, alongside a high-efficiency HVAC system to keep occupants comfortable year-round.

Step inside, and guests are greeted by the warmth of white oak floors and a staircase adorned with a sleek steel railing, adding a touch of modernity to the interior. The kitchen boasts custom-built inset cabinets, providing ample storage space, while stainless steel appliances add a touch of sophistication to the culinary experience.

For convenience, the property offers two off-street parking spaces, a coveted feature in the bustling Newport area. Outdoor living is a delight with a spacious mahogany deck, perfect for al fresco dining or relaxation, and a bluestone patio ideal for enjoying the tranquil surroundings.

Privacy is ensured with a fully fenced yard, offering a sanctuary for both pets and residents alike. Custom window treatments adorn each room, adding both style and functionality, while a whole-house water filtration system ensures clean and fresh water throughout the home.

This beautifully renovated cottage epitomizes low maintenance and energy efficiency, offering a turnkey solution for prospective homeowners. Whether settling in for a cozy night indoors or entertaining guests in the enchanting outdoor space, this Newport gem promises a lifestyle of comfort and charm.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

