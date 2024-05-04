RPL Closes $2.2M Sale of Historic Blackstone Boulevard Home

Residential Properties Ltd. announced on Friday the sale of 530 Blackstone Boulevard on Providence’s East Side for $2.2 million. RPL Sales Associate Derek Simpson represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has participated in 13 of the 14 highest single-family home sales in Providence year to date. This is Simpson’s third single-family home sale over $2 million this year.

This elegant, 4-bedroom brick Georgian Colonial has just undergone a complete renovation with incredible attention to detail and thoughtful design. A rebuilt entryway with a custom mahogany front door leads into a grand foyer featuring a curved staircase and intricate original moldings. The graciously scaled living room boasts a carved marble fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. A formal dining room leads into the renovated kitchen with new marble countertops, a full-height backsplash, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Thermador Induction cooktop. A sumptuous family room with high ceilings and a wall of windows provides walkout access to the private backyard with new landscaping and a serene water feature. Upstairs, a stunning hall bath showcases a marble mosaic floor, while the primary bedroom offers two walk-in closets and a new marble bath with double vanities.

A lifelong Rhode Islander, Derek Simpson’s passion for real estate and design began at a young age. Today, he is a skilled real estate advisor who ensures long-term client success by building trust and creating well-rounded portfolios. Beginning in 2012, he spent a decade purchasing and flipping units in downtown Providence before completing his first home flip on the East Side in 2022. In addition to his impressive record of selling high-rise condos throughout RI, he has a true gift for preserving the character of historic homes while tastefully updating them for modern needs. To learn more about Derek and to view his listings, please visit DerekSimpson. ResidentialProperties.com .

