Newport’s Spring Park Transformation Nears Completion

A significant milestone has been reached in the revitalization of Newport’s Spring Park as the screening has come down and the new sidewalks have been poured, marking the nearing completion of the project.

Situated at the intersection of Spring and Touro Streets, Spring Park holds a special significance as it stands at the site of the natural spring that played a crucial role in nurturing Newport during its founding years.

Envisioned as a communal space celebrating the values of freedom of religion and tolerance, Spring Park is poised to become a central gathering point for the community.

The ambitious transformation of Spring Park has been spearheaded by the Newport Historic Spring Leadership Committee in collaboration with Church Community Housing. Generous contributions from private donors alongside public support have made this endeavor possible.

This site is a integral part of Newport history that has been overlooked for centuries. Upon its completion, the park will be gifted to the city, ensuring its status as public open space for generations to come. This marks a significant step forward in preserving Newport’s rich heritage while providing a vibrant community space for residents and visitors alike.

Keep an eye out here for further information regarding its opening date.

