Obituary: Melissa Anne Barker (1978-2024)

February 10, 1978 — April 26, 2024

Melissa Anne Barker, 46, of Portsmouth, RI passed away in her home on April 26, 2024.

She was born in Newport, RI to parents Clifton H. and Sheila A. (Warren) Barker of Cape Coral FL.

Melissa is survived by her parents Clifton and Sheila, her brother Gregory, her aunt Marjorie (Barker) Wilkey, uncle and aunt David and Jeanne Warren, cousin Paul Ring and his wife Linda Hurley, her close friend Stephen “Farmer” Anderson, the Thirsty Thursday crew, and many more extended family and friends.

Melissa excelled both academically and athletically throughout her school career culminating with her receiving a Bachelor of Science in Historic Preservation from Roger Williams University in 2001.

She was a skilled photographer with a passion for capturing local sports such as Newport Polo and the Newport Rugby Football Club and its extended family.

She also loved to photograph nature, especially birds, and regularly visited locations such as Sachuest Point and the Norman Bird Sanctuary.

Melissa had a love of the outdoors and some of her favorite activities were hiking the local trails, swimming, and kayaking.

Melissa had a great deal of pride in owning her home and enthusiastically tackled various home improvements.

She was an avid gardener. Her extensive flower and vegetable gardens’ vibrant colors drew the attention of people passing by.

Melissa was also fascinated with discovering her family roots through genealogy. She has compiled a voluminous amount of research tracing the family lineage back many generations.

Melissa achieved all of this and more while battling ongoing health issues. Her quick wit and quirky sense of humor never faltered despite her illness.

She will be dearly missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all that knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melissa’s name to: The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research and The Potter League for Animals