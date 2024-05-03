Obituary: Phyllis May Sherman (1938-2024)

July 19, 1938 — April 26, 2024

Phyllis May Sherman, 85, formerly of Portsmouth, RI, died on April 26, 2024 at Newport Hospital. Born in Newport, RI on July 19, 1938, She was the daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Power) Peckham.

Phyllis was raised in a faithful family of the Episcopal Church, first at Emmanuel Church in Newport and later at St. Paul’s Church in Portsmouth. She assisted for many years in the St. Paul’s childcare, taught at the Sunday School, and sang in the church choir. She had a deep passion for music. Along with her mother, she was involved in the Swanhurst Chorus, and she had the honor to sing in the National Cathedral in Washington as her mom played the organ.

Family was always important to her as well as her many friends and the other residents she met at John Clarke. She always wore a smile on her face and affection for everyone she associated with.

She fought for many years with depression, mental illness, and Parkinsons Disease. Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the staff at John Clarke for all the love and care they gave her for the last 23 years.

She leaves behind her son Scott Sherman and his wife Shannon, her stepdaughter Mary Klapthor and her husband David, her daughter Leslie Yates and her husband Matthew, and two granddaughters, Jessica and Madison Sherman, and several nieces and nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death is her stepson William J. Sherman, and her brother Donald Peckham.

A funeral requiem will be held June 8, 2024, at 11:00am in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2679 East Main Road, Portsmouth, followed by a burial in Middletown Cemetery, Turner Road, Middletown, RI.

Donations in she memory may be made to the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2679 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

