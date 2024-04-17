City of Newport to Award Easton’s Beach Concessions to Audrain Hospitality Group

Billionaire Nick Schorsch can add another Newport feather to his cap with the forthcoming acquisition of the food truck concessions contract for Easton’s Beach, set to be formalized at the upcoming Newport City Council Meeting on Wednesday, April 24.

This opportunity arose following Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong’s decision to kill the historic Easton’s Beach Carousel, alongside the bathhouses and the legendary Easton’s Beach Snack Bar, which had been overseen by Barry Botelho, a lifelong Aquidneck Islander.

Audrain’s concessions will include a 26 1⁄2 foot catering kitchen, a fleet of five food trucks, a commissary kitchen, and a catering van.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

Having relocated from New York City approximately ten years ago, Schorsch has amassed a huge portfolio in Newport, including establishments such as La Forge Restaurant, Newport Craft Beer, Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain Motorsport, Audrain Park Place, Audrain Hospitality, La Costa Lobster and Tacos, Wally Weiners, Newport Lobster Company, Hilltop Inn, Cluck House, Cluck Truck, and Amano Pizza.

