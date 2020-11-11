Governor Gina M. Raimondo today led the state’s official Veterans Day proceedings to honor those who have served. The virtual event brought together Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, general officers, legislative leaders, and military officials to pay tribute to those who have fought to protect our freedoms. The event can be watched on Governor Raimondo’s Facebook page

“On Veterans Day, we thank the men and women of our armed forces for their valorous service to our great nation. America’s highest values—our vigorous democracy, our unparalleled liberties, and our everlasting commitment to the equality of all people—are possible only by their tremendous sacrifices,” said Governor Raimondo. “Today we must thank our veterans not only in word but in action by recommitting ourselves to providing every returning member of our military with the lifelong support they deserve.”

“We owe our veterans a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid. On Veterans Day and every day we must thank and honor them and strive to match their courage and sacrifice by supporting our veterans and their families and ensuring promises made are promises kept,” said Senator Jack Reed.

“We are deeply grateful to the men and women who have worn the uniform of the United States Armed Forces,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. “Generations of service members have sacrificed so our nation could be free and our democratic institutions could stand as a beacon to the world. This Veterans Day, we recommit to doing everything in our power to ensure all veterans have the enduring support they have earned.”

“Despite these unprecedented times, it is important we pay tribute to the veterans who bravely served our nation and honor the veterans and Gold Star Families with loved ones who could not be with us today,” said Congressman Jim Langevin. “These heroes have made immense sacrifices out of a deep love for their country and fellow Americans, and we will never be able to fully express our gratitude. I join people across the nation in expressing my heartfelt appreciation to our veterans on this important day.”

“On Veterans Day, our country honors all the brave men and women who have served in uniform. They have made, along with their family and loved ones, countless sacrifices on our behalf,” Congressman David Cicilline said. “Veterans and their families deserve not only our thanks, but also the benefits they have earned. I will continue to fight in Congress to fulfill those obligations. I want to offer my thanks to all veterans today.”

“Today, we salute the service and sacrifice of veterans across our state and our nation. To all those who served in the military and the families who supported them from home: We can never thank you enough,” said Lt. Governor Dan McKee. “On this day, I think of my dad, an Army Air Corps veteran who taught me the true meaning of honor, bravery and patriotism. As Rhode Islanders, we have so much to learn from our veterans who represent the very best of this country. Together, we must continue to fulfill the sacred obligation we have to support our veterans and their loves ones, now and always.”

“On this Veterans Day, we thank and honor our veterans for serving our nation with pride and distinction and defending the liberties we all enjoy,” said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. “As we remember with gratitude the brave men and women who have served, we reflect upon their commitment, sacrifice, and the example they have set for us all.”

“This year, we witnessed a record number of voters turn out in Rhode Island and across the country. I can’t think of a better way to honor those who protect our democracy and freedom on the front lines than to cast a ballot. I thank each and every Rhode Islander who stepped up to participate in the 2020 election for honoring our veteran’s through that simple act. In turn, I hope you will all take a moment to reflect on the men and women, and their families, upon whose backs our freedom was built,” said Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea.

“Generation after generation, Rhode Island servicemembers and their families have made grave personal sacrifices to protect our freedom and democratic ideals. We owe them a profound debt of gratitude. The Treasurer’s office is committed to equipping Rhode Island veterans with the tools they need to successfully reintegrate into civilian life, including through our support of small business loans to veteran entrepreneurs. To all Rhode Island veterans, those still serving, and their families: we honor you today, and every day. Thank you,” said General Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

“As a veteran, today has always had a special meaning to me, not because I expect thanks and gratitude, but because my heart is full of appreciation for all my fellow veterans, past, current, and future. The debt are nation owes them is unrepayable, yet, our veterans continue to put themselves in danger so that our democratic way of life remains, and for this, they deserve our deepest appreciation,” said Chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Samuel A. Azzinaro (D-Dist. 37, Westerly).

“Veterans Day affords us all the opportunity to express our gratitude toward our brave and selfless veterans whose sacrifices and dedication have enabled us all to live in a land of freedom and democracy. Our lives would all be very different if not for the actions of our veterans and I cannot thank them enough from the bottom of my heart,” said Chairman of the Senate Committee on Special Legislation and Veterans’ Affairs, Walter S. Felag (D-Dist. 10, Warren, Bristol, Tiverton).

“Many Rhode Island Veterans continue their service in our communities long after their active duty careers end through leadership positions and volunteerism. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Veterans have stepped forward and manned the frontlines in health care, education and other essential services, keeping their fellow citizens healthy and safe,” said Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services Director Kasim Yarn. “For me and my agency, each and every day is Veterans Day, but on November 11th, the entire country takes a moment to pause and celebrate all that our Veterans have done and continue to do for our country. Simply put, thank you!”