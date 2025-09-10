Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Assassinated at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon while speaking at Utah Valley University, in a shooting that has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum.

Kirk, 31, was on stage kicking off his American Comeback Tour when a single sniper’s bullet struck him in the neck. Witnesses said the auditorium erupted in chaos as security rushed to evacuate the crowd. The shooter remains at large, and authorities have launched a manhunt in the surrounding area.

Trump confirms Kirk’s death

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s death in a post on Truth Social.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote. “No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two young children, ages three and one.

Reactions from political leaders

The killing drew swift and widespread condemnation from leaders across the political spectrum, many warning that political violence poses a growing threat to American democracy.

Former President Barack Obama wrote:

“We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also issued a statement:

“I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.”

Martin Luther King III called the shooting a wound to the nation’s soul:

“Violence, no matter the target or justification, is never the answer. The shooting of Charlie Kirk is not only a tragedy for one man — it is a wound to the soul of our nation. It may silence a voice, but it cannot change a heart or heal a nation.”

Congressional response

House Speaker Mike Johnson described the attack as “detestable” and led a moment of silence in Kirk’s honor on the House floor. “Political violence has become all too common,” Johnson said, urging Americans to “pray for Erika and the children.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote on X: “Political violence is NEVER acceptable. My thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk’s family.”

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the shooting “horrific” and “reprehensible,” adding that “political violence has absolutely no place in our nation.”

Former Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, said: “Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence.”

Former President Joe Biden also condemned the shooting, saying:

“There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”

Legacy and impact

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012, at just 18, building it into a national conservative youth organization with chapters on hundreds of college campuses. He became a close ally of Trump, a frequent media presence, and one of the most prominent figures in Republican politics.

His death marks one of the most high-profile political assassinations in recent American history, raising new concerns about the climate of political discourse and security at public events.

Authorities said the suspect is still on the loose..

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!