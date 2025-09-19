R.I.’s Gabe Amo Votes No as House Honors Charlie Kirk in Bipartisan Resolution

The U.S. House voted Friday to honor the life and legacy of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, adopting a resolution that drew bipartisan support — but also notable dissent.

The measure, which passed 310–58, praised Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, for engaging in “respectful, civil discourse” and condemned the political violence that led to his assassination at a Utah college event earlier this month. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who led the resolution, called it “a straightforward measure with no partisan language” and insisted there was “no excuse” for opposition.

Rhode Island’s two House members split. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., voted in favor, aligning with House Democratic leaders who backed the measure. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., voted no, joining 57 other Democrats including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Amo said his vote reflected principle. “While the First Amendment entitled Mr. Kirk to spout demeaning and dehumanizing ideas I vehemently disagree with, that same amendment allows me to use my voice to promote kindness and unity for those he disparaged,” he said. Amo added that the resolution attempted to “rewrite history and erase the hateful things Mr. Kirk espoused.”

Supporters countered that the resolution was not about ideology but about condemning violence in politics. In addition to honoring Kirk, the measure urged Americans to reject violence, recommit to respectful debate, and uphold democratic values.

Despite dissent, the vote reflected broad bipartisan resolve. Ninety-five Democrats joined all 215 Republicans in backing the measure, which Johnson framed as a call for unity against political violence.

