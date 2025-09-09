Lt. Governor Race Could Be Newport City Councilor Xay Khamsyvoravong’s Political Lifeline

Newport City Councilor Xay Khamsyvoravong is weighing a run for lieutenant governor — and the timing may finally be right. For Xay, it’s a chance to keep his political career alive. For Newport, it’s an opportunity to turn the page.

In 2022, Khamsyvoravong stormed into local politics as Newport’s top vote-getter and mayor. But two years later, after spending more than $100,000 on a race for a $2,000-a-year council seat, he slipped to third place. The vast majority of that money came from outside Newport, raising questions about his true base of support.

In Newport, campaigns have traditionally been modest, funded mostly by neighbors and small donations. Khamsyvoravong shattered that mold, pulling in more than $71,000 from beyond the city — only to finish in third place. Outsiders bankrolled him; locals weren’t convinced.

Another poor showing in Newport, and his political career is all but over. That’s why a statewide role might make more sense.

According to GoLocalProv, Khamsyvoravong says he’s “looking at any and all opportunities” to make an impact. The lieutenant governor’s office, often criticized as ceremonial, still offers visibility, influence, and a platform where his statewide connections and fundraising network could matter more. With Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos deeply unpopular, 2026 could be his best chance.

For Khamsyvoravong, running for lieutenant governor would be a logical next step. And for Newport, it would be a moment to return to local leaders who reflect the city’s grassroots character.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!