Eddie Vedder, the front man of Pearl Jam, is 55 years-old today!

Remember when he was just a kid?

Here are our ten of our favorite Vedder performances over the years.

1 – Oceans – Pearl Jam Unplugged – 1992





2 – Porch – PinkPop Holland – 1992





3 – Rearview Mirror – SNL – 1994





4 – Hard Sun – Water on the Road – 2008



5 – Betterman – Madison Square Garden – 2010





6 – Can’t Keep – Ukulele Version – 2011





7 – Keep Me In Your Heart (Warren Zevon)

8 – Comfortably Numb – Fenway Park – 2016



9 – Covering Bruce Springsteen’s “My City of Ruins” at the Kennedy Center Honors

10 – Black – Florence, Italy – 2017 (dedicated to Chris Cornell)

Happy birthday, Ed!