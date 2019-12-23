Lost your password?

photo © Brian Lima Photography

Eddie Vedder, the front man of Pearl Jam, is 55 years-old today!

Remember when he was just a kid?

Eddie Vedder

Here are our ten of our favorite Vedder performances over the years.

1 – Oceans – Pearl Jam Unplugged – 1992

2 – Porch – PinkPop Holland – 1992

3 – Rearview Mirror – SNL – 1994

4 – Hard Sun – Water on the Road – 2008

5 – Betterman – Madison Square Garden – 2010

6 – Can’t Keep – Ukulele Version – 2011

7 – Keep Me In Your Heart (Warren Zevon)

8 – Comfortably Numb – Fenway Park – 2016

9 – Covering Bruce Springsteen’s “My City of Ruins” at the Kennedy Center Honors

10 – Black – Florence, Italy – 2017 (dedicated to Chris Cornell)

Happy birthday, Ed!

Eddie Vedder 2015

Comments

comments