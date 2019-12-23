photo © Brian Lima Photography
Eddie Vedder, the front man of Pearl Jam, is 55 years-old today!
Remember when he was just a kid?
Here are our ten of our favorite Vedder performances over the years.
1 – Oceans – Pearl Jam Unplugged – 1992
2 – Porch – PinkPop Holland – 1992
3 – Rearview Mirror – SNL – 1994
4 – Hard Sun – Water on the Road – 2008
5 – Betterman – Madison Square Garden – 2010
6 – Can’t Keep – Ukulele Version – 2011
7 – Keep Me In Your Heart (Warren Zevon)
8 – Comfortably Numb – Fenway Park – 2016
9 – Covering Bruce Springsteen’s “My City of Ruins” at the Kennedy Center Honors
10 – Black – Florence, Italy – 2017 (dedicated to Chris Cornell)
Happy birthday, Ed!