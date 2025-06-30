Rhode Island Strengthens Laws to Protect Public Shoreline Access

Rhode Island lawmakers are drawing a hard line at the water’s edge.

A pair of bills sponsored by Sen. Victoria Gu, Rep. Terri Cortvriend, and Rep. Kathleen Fogarty aimed at protecting the public’s right to access the state’s shoreline were signed into law by Governor McKee — putting towns and private groups on notice: no more quietly cutting off the coast.

One new law (2025-S 0716aa, 2025-H 6093Aaa) targets the sneaky practice of limiting parking near CRMC-designated public rights of way. Going forward, anyone looking to reduce parking will need to submit a full parking plan, assess the impact under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and open a 30-day public comment period. Violators face fines of up to $500 per day.

“Sometimes, local governments — often pressured by nearby property owners — will remove or reduce public parking near beach access points,” said Sen. Gu. “This makes it harder for the public to visit, since fewer people will come if they can’t park nearby. This legislation provides guardrails and a public, transparent process.”

Rep. Cortvriend agreed, calling out efforts to block access by stealth. “Public access to nature has long been imperiled in Rhode Island by a lack of specific laws protecting it,” she said. “Needlessly making parking difficult is a back-door way of preventing the public from making use of public rights of way.”

A second law (2025-H 5686, 2025-S 0626), signed June 23, requires municipalities to maintain and update lists of public rights of way to tidal areas — shining a light on coastal paths that many residents never knew existed.

“Public rights of way shouldn’t be a secret known only to a select group of people — they are public,” said Rep. Fogarty. “This will make it easier for people to get to our shore areas, and sends a clear message that each of these rights of way is open to everyone.”

Message received: the Ocean State’s shore is staying open for all.

