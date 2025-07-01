What She’s Having: Shuck It! Oysters, Raw Bars, and Little Rhody’s cult of the Bivalve—It’s Time To Slurp!

Oyster farming is a significant industry in Rhode Island, and that’s good news for our waters, which are under siege from a variety of manmade problems in recent years. Oysters filter up to 50 gallons of water per day, improving water quality, increasing fishing habitats, and lowering the effect of nutrient influx from land. In short, the bivalves help foster a sustainable environment for both the marine ecosystem and human users of the ocean, and Little Rhody is home to more than 50 oyster farms, harvesting three dozen, tasty as hell varieties of the popular mollusk.

Here, any discussion of oysters starts and ends with beloved Perry Raso, oyster farmer and owner since 2002 of the Matunuck Oyster Farm, as well as the magnificent Matunuck Oyster Bar, which tragically burned to the ground just prior to the start of the summer season. No doubt it will be fully rebuilt, but in the meantime, outdoor dining service is set to resume on July 1st under a large, newly constructed tented area. Guests can enjoy dine-in service and grab-and-go meals daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. And while the sustainable farm continues limited operations, if you spot the gem-like, sweet and small Matunucks at a local restaurant or raw bar, grab them—not just in support, but for their amazing flavor.

In addition to selling oysters, Aquidneck Island Oyster Co.’s mission is to further Rhode Island’s maritime future and conserve its marine ecosystem. Located along the western coast of the Sakonnet River just north of Glen Manor House, the six-year-old family-run farm produces its own tasty, proprietary mollusk, the Aquidneck Cup. The oysters are briny and bright with deep, scalloped cups. They can be purchased online and delivered to your door or sampled at area-wide breweries (regularly at Ragged Island, Vigilant Brewing, and Narragansett PVD) and a host of local events where they’ll shuck you one or a dozen to slurp on-site.

It’s in the name, and Midtown Oyster Bar in Newport, RI doesn’t disappoint. Regularly stocked with as many as a dozen varieties of oysters daily, sourced from the top farms on both East and West Coasts, a seat at the dedicated raw bar situated at the back of the main dining room is a seafood lover’s paradise. You’ll also find Oysters Rockefeller and Oyster Ceviche with jalapeño, red onion, pickled carrot, and finger lime on the regular menu.

It’s Raw Bar Night at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown, RI every Thursday from 4 to 8:30 p.m. A rotating slate of $2 oysters, along with $2.75 shrimp cocktail, are the perfect sidekicks to a frothy brew.

IYKYK. Newport’s favorite raw bar king, shucker extraordinaire James Smith, formerly of Scales and Shells, can be found at Hooked Seafood Bar and Grill on Lower Thames Street, shucking up a variety of bivalves nightly. The seafood-focused menu also features fried oysters and Oysters Rockefeller.

Tavern on Broadway (also in Newport, RI), serves raw bar items daily, including oyster shooters, and though Wednesday is a hard-to-resist Buck-a-Shuck night, if you’re a serious raw bar seeker, you might want to consider The Big Shuck, a steal at $60 for a dozen oysters, 6 littlenecks, and 4 shrimp, served daily.

If creativity is your jam, Our Table, an award-winning Jamestown eatery, is currently serving its own version of a Rockefeller preparation with its rich and creamy Miso Baked Oysters, ½ dozen baked with miso sauce, spinach, and cheddar.

While the sourdough pizza, hearty salads, and house-made gelato are the obvious draw, a most welcome surprise at Mother Pizzeria in Newport, is a fab raw bar selection to start you off light. Build your own ice tray with a rotating variety of local oysters and other seafood fresh from Narragansett Bay and beyond. Add Jonah crab claws, shrimp, tuna crudo, and more to your oyster haul.

