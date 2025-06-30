Obituary: Darleen Ann McKay (1942-2025)

Darleen Ann McKay, 82, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 27, 1942 in Jamestown, RI to the late Anthony and Virgina DeTerra. Darleen was the wife of the late William J. McKay for 32 years. Darleen was the heart of her family a devoted wife, mother, stepmother, mother-in-law, grammy, and great-grammy. Her warmth, compassion, and quiet strength created a home where everyone felt safe, loved, and welcome.

Darleen took the Jamestown Ferry to Rogers High School until graduating in 1960. At a young age she worked at her aunt’s local diner and later worked as a bank teller. For nearly 20 years, she worked for Dr. McCaffrey as a beloved member of his medical office. Darleen had two loves in her life, her family and her flowers. Her garden was her sanctuary, and she took pride tending to it with care just as she did with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Terri Viveros of Coventry, RI, her daughter, Stacey Chabot and husband Thomas of North Kingstown, RI, and her son, Thomas Hughes Jr and wife Christine of Bristol, RI; her stepson, Sean McKay and wife Erin of Gloucester, MA, and her stepson, Timothy McKay and wife Julie of Grand Rapids, MI; her sister Diane Drummond and husband Hugh of Duxbury, MA and brother David DeTerra of Jamestown, RI; her grandchildren, Alexandra, Tyler (wife, Taylor) and Brinley Chabot, Michael ( wife, Audrey) and Nickolas Viveros, Katie Hughes and Caroline, Liam, Finn and Cormac McKay; and her great-grandchildren Decker and Bella Chabot; and her many loved nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours Tuesday July 1, 2025 from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday July 2, 2025 at 10:00 am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd Middletown, RI. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend and share in honoring her memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name as a tribute to the compassion she has been shown; to the American Cancer Society or Home Health and Hospice Care of Nursing Placement Pawtucket, RI.

Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and all who were lucky enough to know her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.