Obitaury: Paul C. Dutra (1941-2025)

Paul C. Dutra, 83, a lifelong resident of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2025 in the house that he built 53 years ago. He was the beloved husband of Diane (McGee) Dutra, with whom he shared nearly 58 years of marriage.

Born in Newport, RI, on December 15, 1941, Paul was the son of the late Manuel and Dorothy (Costa) Dutra. He grew up in Middletown and attended Berkeley Peckham School and Rogers High School. He proudly served in the National Guard for six years.

Paul retired in 1994 after a distinguished 30-year career with the Middletown Police Department. He began as a patrolman in 1966, working in the K-9 Department with his German Shephard Duke, rose to the rank of sergeant in 1971, was promoted to lieutenant in 1981 and retired as Deputy Chief in 1994. After just one summer of retirement, Paul realized he was ready for his next project and went to work at the Preservation Society of Newport as a gardener. Later, he worked at Tom’s Lawn & Garden, where he could put his extraordinary mechanical skills to good use – especially while keeping his 1967 John Deere tractor in peak condition.

In his free time, Paul was most proud of his role as “Papa” to his three grandchildren, with whom he spent countless joyful hours. He was a man of many talents and interests: a longtime member of the Newport Gun Club, he won their second annual muzzleloader competition with his antique black powder rifle. He also built and flew balsa wood (not plastic) model airplanes as a member of the Newport Model Airplane Club. More recently, he discovered YouTube tutorials and took up the art of making rings from quarters engraved with the birth years of his children and grandchildren.

Paul loved fishing, especially Sachuest Point or along Bonniefield Drive in Tiverton, where he taught his grandchildren how to catch, clean, and cook scup. He also enjoyed boating, camping, gardening, biking, collecting coins and fixing cars (especially his daughters’). He took pride in maintaining his golf course-like lawn and relished any time spent outdoors.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Diane; his daughters, Jennifer Dutra Fallon, her husband Michael and grandson Quinn and granddaughter Kate of Wellesley, MA, and Catherine Juutilainen, her husband Jeremy and grandson Jake of Barrington, RI; his brother, Martin Dutra and his wife Linda of Middletown, his sister-in-law Esther Dutra of Portsmouth, RI and brother-in-law Robert Porter of Texas. He was predeceased by his son, Tommy Dutra; his sister, Jeanne Porter; and his brothers, John and Peter Dutra.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 30, at 10:00 AM at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Middletown FOP Lodge #21, 464 Mitchells Ln, Middletown RI 02842.