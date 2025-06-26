A Coastal Sanctuary Above the Sea: Graces Cove Estate on Block Island Lists for $7,495,000

1210 Graces Cove Road | Block Island, RI | 5 Beds, 6 Baths, 5,571 Sq. Ft. | Offered by Rosemary Tobin of Lila Delman Compass – Block Island for $7,495,000

Perched above the surf in Block Island’s sought-after Graces Cove area, 1210 Graces Cove Road is a rare coastal offering—where timeless New England architecture meets the comfort of high-end modern living. With a commanding position along the water’s edge, this private estate captures uninterrupted views across the Sound and out to the mainland, offering a front-row seat to some of the most breathtaking sunsets in Rhode Island.

Located on the island’s pristine west side, the residence has been completely reimagined with curated finishes and top-tier performance features throughout. A thoughtful renovation brings every detail into balance—from custom millwork and wide-plank hardwood flooring to tailored cabinetry and designer lighting—resulting in interiors that feel both sophisticated and effortlessly coastal.

Expansive main living areas are bathed in natural light, with walls of glass and French doors that open to multiple outdoor living spaces: ocean-facing verandas, a fire-lit terrace, and a dramatic infinity-edge pool and spa suspended above the shoreline. Whether hosting summer gatherings or enjoying a quiet evening with the sea breeze, this home transitions seamlessly between indoor and outdoor living.

Five private bedroom suites offer serene retreats, each one designed with comfort and coastal elegance in mind. Sweeping water views, soft natural light, and tranquil finishes create a true sense of retreat at every turn.

From sunrise reflections to glowing sunset skies, 1210 Graces Cove Road is a property that speaks to the soul of Block Island—a rare intersection of natural beauty, architectural grace, and everyday luxury. Here, every day feels like a getaway.

