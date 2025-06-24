Obituary: John M. “Jack” Curran (1933-2025)

John M. “Jack” Curran, of Newport, RI, passed away on Sunday, June 22, 2025 with his family by his side. A Newport native, Jack was the son of John and Irene (Shea) Curran.

At De La Salle Academy he played basketball, baseball, and tennis. Upon graduation, he enrolled in Providence College, attending for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He trained at Paris Island, NC and was about to be deployed to Korea when the Armistice was signed ending the fighting in July 1953. He left the Marines and returned to PC to finish college.

Shortly after graduation from PC, Jack married Grace Downey, who loved and supported him for 67 years. While working as a teacher in the Newport School System, he earned his master’s degree in education from Boston University. Jack loved teaching and watching his students grow and develop into productive citizens, many of whom he stayed in touch with through the years. After serving as principal of Thompson Junior High School for three years, Jack retired in 1988 and spent 10 winters in Jupiter, FL. There he honed his tennis game while Grace devoured books by the pool.

In addition to his love for teaching, Jack was a passionate coach who spend countless hours coaching baseball (Little League, Babe Ruth); basketball (St. Augustin’s CYO), and, his personal favorite, tennis, to his family. He relished his role as a chair umpire and lines man for the summer tennis tournaments at The Casino/Tennis Hall of Fame and sometimes getting to meet the best players in the world. He was the No. 1 fan of his tennis-playing granddaughters and was always there to cheer them on whether it was win or a defeat.

He was a communicant and lector at St. Augustin’s Church, served as a member of the Newport Library Board of Directors, Ancient Order of Hibernians, and was a life-long member of Gooseberry Beach.

John leaves behind his wife, Grace; three children, Coleen Curran, Michael (Melissa) Curran, and Sean Curran; four granddaughters, Rebecca Curran Elkins, Katherine Curran, Sarah Curran, and Alison Curran.

Jack loved life and lived it fully with a passion for sports including following The Boston Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots. He was fortunate to have many old friends from childhood such as Arthur Paiva, doubles partner Cliff Brownell and countless cousins and friends who grew up alongside him in the Fifth Ward or at the Pop Flack tennis courts.

Our family is grateful to the RI Hospital TICU team who cared for our father with kindness, and professionalism during his final week as well as the Newport Hospital Emergency Department and Newport Fire Rescue Team who are patient, professional and helpful 24/7.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 26 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, June 27 at 10:00 am at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll Ave & Harrison Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Rogers High School Athletic Dept. c/o David Chandler Award, 15 Wickham Road, Newport, RI 02840.

