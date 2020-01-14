Niche.com has come out with their list of the 100 best public and private elementary, middle and high schools in Rhode Island for 2020.
Every school on the top 100 list received an overall grade of A+ to B+ from Niche.
Niche’s methodology is based on an analysis of academic and student-life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, and feedback from Niche.com users.
- The Wheeler School, Providence (Private)
- Moses Brown School, Providence (Private)
- St. George’s School, Middletown (Private)
- Lincoln School, Providence (Private)
- Portsmouth Abbey School (Private)
- Rocky Hill Country Day School, East Greenwich (Private)
- Providence Country Day School, East Providence (Private)
- Barrington High School, Barrington
- St. Andrews School, Barrington (Private)
- Kingston Hill Academy, Saunderstown
- East Greenwich High School
- Frenchtown School, East Greenwich
- Meadowbrook Farms School, East Greenwich
- Nayatt School, Barrington
- Barrington Middle School
- Classical High School, Providence
- Bishop Hendricken High School, Warwick (Private)
- Archie R. Cole Middle School, East Greenwich
- Hampden Meadows School, Barrington
- La Salle Academy, Providence (Private)
- Wickford Middle School, North Kingstown
- Blackstone Valley Prep, Central Falls
- James H. Eldredge Elementary School, East Greenwich
- St. Mary Academy – Bay View, Riverside (Private)
- Melrose School, Jamestown
- Sowams Elementary School, Barrington
- Narragansett High School, Narragansett
- North Kingstown Senior High School, North Kingstown
- Peace Dale School, Peace Dale
- Lawn School, Jamestown
- Narragansett Pier School, Narragansett
- Rockwell School, Bristol-Warren
- Barrington Christian Academy (Private)
- Community School, Cumberland
- Hope Valley Elementary School
- North Cumberland Middle School
- Mount Saint Charles Academy, Woonsocket (Private)
- Charlestown Elementary School, Charlestown
- Hamilton School, North Kingstown
- Fishing Cove Elementary School, North Kingstown
- Broad Rock Middle School, South Kingstown
- George Hanaford School, East Greenwich
- Chariho Regional Middle School, Richmond
- Primrose Hill School, Barrington
- Lincoln Central Elementary School, Lincoln
- Narragansett Elementary School, narragansett
- Wakefield School, South Kingstown
- Matunuck Elementary School, South Kingstown
- The Prout School, Wakefield (Private)
- Portsmouth High School, Portsmouth
- Portsmouth Middle School, Portsmouth
- School One, Providence (Private)
- Ashaway Elementary School, Ashaway
- Blackstone Valley Prep High School, Cumberland
- Guiteras Elementary School, Bristol-Warren
- Davisville Middle School, North Kingstown
- Fogarty Memorial, Glocester
- Exeter-West Greenwich Regional Junior High, West Greenwich
- The Compass School, Kingston
- Saint Raphael Academy, Pawtucket (Private)
- John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill School, Cumberland
- Richmond Elementary School, Richmond
- Ashton School, Cumberland
- North Smithfield High School, North Smithfield
- Exeter-West Greenwich Senior High School, West Greenwich
- Lincoln Senior High School, Lincoln
- Western Coventry School, Coventry
- Anna McCabe Elementary School, Smithfield
- Colt Andrews School, Bristol-Warren
- Stony Lane Elementary, North Kingstown
- Fort Barton School, Tiverton
- Joseph H. Gaudet School, Middletown
- Stone Hill School, Cranston
- Curtis Corner Middle School, South Kingstown
- North Smithfield Middle School, North Smithfield
- Metcalf School, Exeter-West Greenwich
- Forest Park Elementary School, North Kingstown
- South Kingstown High School, South Kingstown
- William Windsor School, Smithfield
- Blackstone Valley Prep Mid2, Lincoln
- Clayville School, Scituate
- West Kingston School, South Kingstown
- Aquidneck School, Middletown
- Block Island School, Block Island
- Lonsdale Elementary School, Lincoln
- Hope School, Scituate
- Garvin Memorial, Cumberland
- Kickemuit Middle School, Bristol-Warren
- Middletown High School, Middletown
- Vincent J. Gallagher Middle School, Smithfield
- Northern Lincoln Elementary School, Lincoln
- Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranton
- Orchard Farms Elementary, Cranston
- Dunn’s Corners School, Westerly
- West Warwick High School, West Warwick
- Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Pawtucket
- Garden City School, Cranston
- Saylesville Elementary School, Lincoln
- Cumberland High School, Cumberland
- Chariho High School, Richmond
