Lost your password?

Niche.com has come out with their list of the 100 best public and private elementary, middle and high schools in Rhode Island for 2020.

Every school on the top 100 list received an overall grade of A+ to B+ from Niche.

Niche’s methodology is based on an analysis of academic and student-life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, and feedback from Niche.com users.

 

  1. The Wheeler School, Providence (Private)
  2. Moses Brown School, Providence (Private)
  3. St. George’s School, Middletown (Private)
  4. Lincoln School, Providence (Private)
  5. Portsmouth Abbey School (Private)
  6. Rocky Hill Country Day School, East Greenwich (Private)
  7. Providence Country Day School, East Providence (Private)
  8. Barrington High School, Barrington 
  9. St. Andrews School, Barrington (Private)
  10. Kingston Hill Academy, Saunderstown 
  11. East Greenwich High School
  12. Frenchtown School, East Greenwich
  13. Meadowbrook Farms School, East Greenwich
  14. Nayatt School, Barrington
  15. Barrington Middle School
  16. Classical High School, Providence
  17. Bishop Hendricken High School, Warwick (Private)
  18. Archie R. Cole Middle School, East Greenwich
  19. Hampden Meadows School, Barrington
  20. La Salle Academy, Providence (Private)
  21. Wickford Middle School, North Kingstown
  22. Blackstone Valley Prep, Central Falls
  23. James H. Eldredge Elementary School, East Greenwich
  24. St. Mary Academy – Bay View, Riverside (Private)
  25. Melrose School, Jamestown
  26. Sowams Elementary School, Barrington
  27. Narragansett High School, Narragansett
  28. North Kingstown Senior High School, North Kingstown
  29. Peace Dale School, Peace Dale
  30. Lawn School, Jamestown
  31. Narragansett Pier School, Narragansett
  32. Rockwell School, Bristol-Warren
  33. Barrington Christian Academy (Private)
  34. Community School, Cumberland
  35. Hope Valley Elementary School
  36. North Cumberland Middle School
  37. Mount Saint Charles Academy, Woonsocket (Private)
  38. Charlestown Elementary School, Charlestown
  39. Hamilton School, North Kingstown
  40. Fishing Cove Elementary School, North Kingstown
  41. Broad Rock Middle School, South Kingstown
  42. George Hanaford School, East Greenwich
  43. Chariho Regional Middle School, Richmond
  44. Primrose Hill School, Barrington
  45. Lincoln Central Elementary School, Lincoln
  46. Narragansett Elementary School, narragansett
  47. Wakefield School, South Kingstown
  48. Matunuck Elementary School, South Kingstown
  49. The Prout School, Wakefield (Private)
  50. Portsmouth High School, Portsmouth
  51. Portsmouth Middle School, Portsmouth
  52. School One, Providence (Private)
  53. Ashaway Elementary School, Ashaway
  54. Blackstone Valley Prep High School, Cumberland
  55. Guiteras Elementary School, Bristol-Warren
  56. Davisville Middle School, North Kingstown
  57. Fogarty Memorial, Glocester
  58. Exeter-West Greenwich Regional Junior High, West Greenwich
  59. The Compass School, Kingston
  60. Saint Raphael Academy, Pawtucket (Private)
  61. John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill School, Cumberland
  62. Richmond Elementary School, Richmond
  63. Ashton School, Cumberland
  64. North Smithfield High School, North Smithfield
  65. Exeter-West Greenwich Senior High School, West Greenwich
  66. Lincoln Senior High School, Lincoln
  67. Western Coventry School, Coventry
  68. Anna McCabe Elementary School, Smithfield
  69. Colt Andrews School, Bristol-Warren
  70. Stony Lane Elementary, North Kingstown
  71. Fort Barton School, Tiverton
  72. Joseph H. Gaudet School, Middletown
  73. Stone Hill School, Cranston
  74. Curtis Corner Middle School, South Kingstown
  75. North Smithfield Middle School, North Smithfield
  76. Metcalf School, Exeter-West Greenwich
  77. Forest Park Elementary School, North Kingstown
  78. South Kingstown High School, South Kingstown
  79. William Windsor School, Smithfield
  80. Blackstone Valley Prep Mid2, Lincoln
  81. Clayville School, Scituate
  82. West Kingston School, South Kingstown
  83. Aquidneck School, Middletown
  84. Block Island School, Block Island
  85. Lonsdale Elementary School, Lincoln
  86. Hope School, Scituate
  87. Garvin Memorial, Cumberland
  88. Kickemuit Middle School, Bristol-Warren
  89. Middletown High School, Middletown
  90. Vincent J. Gallagher Middle School, Smithfield
  91. Northern Lincoln Elementary School, Lincoln
  92. Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranton
  93. Orchard Farms Elementary, Cranston
  94. Dunn’s Corners School, Westerly
  95. West Warwick High School, West Warwick
  96. Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Pawtucket
  97. Garden City School, Cranston
  98. Saylesville Elementary School, Lincoln
  99. Cumberland High School, Cumberland
  100. Chariho High School, Richmond

For a more indepth look at the schools CLICK HERE.

 

Comments

comments