Niche.com has come out with their list of the 100 best public and private elementary, middle and high schools in Rhode Island for 2020.

Every school on the top 100 list received an overall grade of A+ to B+ from Niche.

Niche’s methodology is based on an analysis of academic and student-life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, and feedback from Niche.com users.

The Wheeler School, Providence (Private) Moses Brown School, Providence (Private) St. George’s School, Middletown (Private) Lincoln School, Providence (Private) Portsmouth Abbey School (Private) Rocky Hill Country Day School, East Greenwich (Private) Providence Country Day School, East Providence (Private) Barrington High School, Barrington St. Andrews School, Barrington (Private) Kingston Hill Academy, Saunderstown East Greenwich High School Frenchtown School, East Greenwich Meadowbrook Farms School, East Greenwich Nayatt School, Barrington Barrington Middle School Classical High School, Providence Bishop Hendricken High School, Warwick (Private) Archie R. Cole Middle School, East Greenwich Hampden Meadows School, Barrington La Salle Academy, Providence (Private) Wickford Middle School, North Kingstown Blackstone Valley Prep, Central Falls James H. Eldredge Elementary School, East Greenwich St. Mary Academy – Bay View, Riverside (Private) Melrose School, Jamestown Sowams Elementary School, Barrington Narragansett High School, Narragansett North Kingstown Senior High School, North Kingstown Peace Dale School, Peace Dale Lawn School, Jamestown Narragansett Pier School, Narragansett Rockwell School, Bristol-Warren Barrington Christian Academy (Private) Community School, Cumberland Hope Valley Elementary School North Cumberland Middle School Mount Saint Charles Academy, Woonsocket (Private) Charlestown Elementary School, Charlestown Hamilton School, North Kingstown Fishing Cove Elementary School, North Kingstown Broad Rock Middle School, South Kingstown George Hanaford School, East Greenwich Chariho Regional Middle School, Richmond Primrose Hill School, Barrington Lincoln Central Elementary School, Lincoln Narragansett Elementary School, narragansett Wakefield School, South Kingstown Matunuck Elementary School, South Kingstown The Prout School, Wakefield (Private) Portsmouth High School, Portsmouth Portsmouth Middle School, Portsmouth School One, Providence (Private) Ashaway Elementary School, Ashaway Blackstone Valley Prep High School, Cumberland Guiteras Elementary School, Bristol-Warren Davisville Middle School, North Kingstown Fogarty Memorial, Glocester Exeter-West Greenwich Regional Junior High, West Greenwich The Compass School, Kingston Saint Raphael Academy, Pawtucket (Private) John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill School, Cumberland Richmond Elementary School, Richmond Ashton School, Cumberland North Smithfield High School, North Smithfield Exeter-West Greenwich Senior High School, West Greenwich Lincoln Senior High School, Lincoln Western Coventry School, Coventry Anna McCabe Elementary School, Smithfield Colt Andrews School, Bristol-Warren Stony Lane Elementary, North Kingstown Fort Barton School, Tiverton Joseph H. Gaudet School, Middletown Stone Hill School, Cranston Curtis Corner Middle School, South Kingstown North Smithfield Middle School, North Smithfield Metcalf School, Exeter-West Greenwich Forest Park Elementary School, North Kingstown South Kingstown High School, South Kingstown William Windsor School, Smithfield Blackstone Valley Prep Mid2, Lincoln Clayville School, Scituate West Kingston School, South Kingstown Aquidneck School, Middletown Block Island School, Block Island Lonsdale Elementary School, Lincoln Hope School, Scituate Garvin Memorial, Cumberland Kickemuit Middle School, Bristol-Warren Middletown High School, Middletown Vincent J. Gallagher Middle School, Smithfield Northern Lincoln Elementary School, Lincoln Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranton Orchard Farms Elementary, Cranston Dunn’s Corners School, Westerly West Warwick High School, West Warwick Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Pawtucket Garden City School, Cranston Saylesville Elementary School, Lincoln Cumberland High School, Cumberland Chariho High School, Richmond

For a more indepth look at the schools CLICK HERE.