Beloved Benny’s Sign Gets New Life at American Sign Museum

A giant piece of Rhode Island nostalgia just found a new home.

The American Sign Museum in Cincinnati announced it scored a 20-foot-long, 6-foot-tall Benny’s sign — a monster piece of retail history that once towered over New England shoppers.

Weighing in at nearly half a ton, the bright red 1960s sign represented Benny’s, the beloved discount chain founded by Benjamin Bromberg in 1924. At its peak, Benny’s had 32 stores across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, before shuttering in 2017 to the heartbreak of generations of loyal customers.

“The Museum got a special delivery last week from Rhode Island!” staff posted on social media. “Though the sign comes from the smallest state in the U.S., the sign is a big one … Benny’s is currently in the neon shop where the team will be getting the sign fixed up.”

For New Englanders, Benny’s was more than a store — it was a way of life. Need a bike? A tire? A pack of batteries or a set of snow shovels? “If Benny’s doesn’t have it, you probably don’t need it,” locals would joke.

The family-owned business shocked fans when it shut down eight years ago. The loss was so deeply felt that customers flooded social media with tearful tributes and memories of weekend trips to the red-lettered shops.

Now, with its glowing logo set to shine again in Ohio, Benny’s gets a second life — not as a bargain chain, but as a bonafide American cultural icon.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!