Outdoor Dining Returns to Matunuck Oyster Bar Following Devastating Fire

Just weeks after a devastating fire shuttered the Matunuck Oyster Bar, the beloved South County restaurant is serving guests again — this time al fresco — thanks to fast-tracked legislation signed Monday by Governor Dan McKee.

The new law (2025-H 6392, 2025-S 1139) amends the state’s outdoor dining policy, clearing the way for the restaurant to operate a mobile kitchen and seating area in the marina parking lot across the street. The move keeps roughly 50 employees on the job and brings new life to a local favorite just in time for the busy summer season.

“Rhode Island may be small, but we always rally around our own,” said Governor McKee, who joined owner Perry Raso and staff to celebrate the reopening. “I want to thank our state and local leaders who acted quickly to make this possible and everyone who supported this beloved local business when it needed it the most.”

Lawmakers including Representative Carol Hagan McEntee, Senator V. Susan Sosnowski, and Representative Kathleen Fogarty joined in the push, along with the South Kingstown Town Council and Town Manager James Manni.

Raso expressed deep gratitude for the rapid response. “Just over a month after the fire, we are able to welcome guests back. We look forward to a busy summer at the marina while we rebuild the main restaurant.”

The new outdoor space builds on the success of Rhode Island’s “Take It Outside” initiative, allowing communities to creatively adapt and preserve local business in the face of adversity.

“Supporting Matunuck Oyster Bar’s reopening is a win for everyone,” said South Kingstown Town Council President Rory McEntee. “Employees are back, customers are happy, and the community gets its gathering spot back.”

