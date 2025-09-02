Governor McKee Invites Rhode Islanders to Pay Tribute to Judge Frank Caprio at Rhode Island State House

Rhode Islanders will have an opportunity this week to honor the late Judge Frank Caprio, whose compassion on the bench made him a household name far beyond the Ocean State.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 12:30 p.m., Caprio’s portrait will be displayed in the rotunda of the Rhode Island State House. A condolence book will also be available for the public to sign and share messages of remembrance. The tribute will continue through Friday, Sept. 5, until 4:30 p.m.

Caprio, known worldwide through the television program Caught in Providence, was celebrated for blending justice with humanity, often showing leniency and understanding to those who came before him. His passing has prompted tributes from leaders, residents, and fans across the globe.

“Judge Caprio was more than a jurist—he was a symbol of compassion and humanity whose empathy on the bench touched lives across Rhode Island and around the world,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement. “As we continue to mourn the passing of this extraordinary man, I invite all Rhode Islanders to visit the State House to honor Judge Caprio’s remarkable legacy and to keep his family in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

The public memorial offers a chance for residents to reflect on Caprio’s decades of service and enduring impact on Rhode Island’s civic life.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!