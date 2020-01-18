Luxury hotel industry veteran Jonathan Andrew Ross takes the helm as managing director of the Brenton Hotel, a new 57-room luxury boutique hotel on the waterfront in Newport, RI opening in June 2020.

As the newly appointed managing director, Ross is charged with providing leadership and strategic direction for the new hotel through all pre-opening stages including development, hiring, training, and sales and marketing. Once opened, Ross will spearhead daily property management spanning guest services and operations, to asset management.

Jeff Farrar, Newport resident and partner of The Brenton Hotel, LLC commented, “Andy has a deep understanding of the luxury hospitality market in New England. His expertise, vision, and leadership will be instrumental in opening the hotel, as well as guiding the property through the next phase of success.”

With 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Ross has led the sales, marketing, revenue management, ecommerce, and owner relations at several premier hotels and resorts throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Ross most recently served as regional director of sales and marketing, New England for Auberge Resorts Collection where he developed and managed sales, marketing and ecommerce for four independent luxury hotels – White Barn Inn (Kennebunk, ME), The Vanderbilt (Newport, RI), and Mayflower Inn & Spa (Washington, CT), and Grace Cafayate in Cafayate, Argentina.

Prior to Auberge Resorts Collection, Ross was with Pyramid Hotel Group directing the re-launch of the fully renovated re-flagged Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing. He also served as the director of sales and marketing at Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Chatham, MA. During his tenure, Ross managed the marketing, rebranding and redevelopment of Cape Cod’s only and first Forbes Five Star resort hotel and increased revenues by more than $16 million annually.

Ross received the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Tai-Pan Award for top producing commerce and marketing team while serving as the director of sales and marketing for Mandarin Oriental Boston.

Owned by The Brenton Hotel, LLC, a locally based investment group, and operated by White Horse Hospitality also of Newport, the Brenton Hotel has a prime location located along the waterfront at 31 American’s Cup Avenue on the corner of Long Wharf. For more information, visit www.brentonhotel.com.