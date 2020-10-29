To the Editor:

I am writing to endorse Charlie Holder for the Second Ward City Council representative.

I have known Charlie for 20 years. He has helped me with fundraising events and employed my children with their first jobs. He is someone I know who is always there with a helping hand.

Charlie knows Newport and knows business. I am the owner of Curl Up & Dye Salon. He helped resurrect The Pier Restaurant after years of neglect.! He has done the same thing with Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club.

Charlie cares about the locals and about the young kids in town. We would all be extremely lucky to have Charlie Holder on our city council.

Jill G. Reynolds

Newport