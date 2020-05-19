Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. has instituted an online ordering system for contactless pick up at the brewery Monday – Friday from 11 am – 4 pm.

All orders must be placed by 3:30 PM for pickup and will be ready for same-day pick up during their pick up window Orders placed after the cut off time will be available the following day.⠀ ⠀

When picking up orders, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines when approaching the front door.

21+ ID MUST BE SHOWN AT PICKUP THAT MATCHES NAME ON ORDER.⠀