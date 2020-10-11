Following the postponement of the Week 5 Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game, the NFL announced today the following schedule changes:
The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.
The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The team by team changes:
Denver Broncos
Bye moves from Week 8 to Week 5
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11
New England Patriots
Bye moves from Week 6 to Week 5
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6
Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.
Los Angeles Chargers
Bye moves from Week 10 to Week 6
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6
Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 7
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7
Bye moves from Week 7 to Week 8
New York Jets
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6
Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 10