Governor Gina Raimondo announced Monday that she will be reopening two state beaches on Memorial Day. East Matunuck and Scarborough will both open with “very limited parking”, no lifeguards, no concessions, no showers and no bathroom facilities. Parking will be free.

DEM will limit parking capacity to ensure that beachgoers have enough room to safely social distance.

DEM will have staff present to welcome and accommodate visitors but there will not be lifeguards. The pavilions will be closed, as will concessions.

People will need to stay in their own small groups and keep 6 feet of distance from others.

Raimondo also said she is targeting May 30th to resume in-person religious services.

5/18 COVID Update:

121 new cases for a total 12,779

7 new fatalities for a total of 506

236 currently hospitalized, 62 in the ICU, 46 on vents.