Gov. McKee Signs Sweeping Gun Ban as GOP Slams Law as ‘Unconstitutional’

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee on Thursday signed into law a sweeping ban on the sale, manufacture, and transfer of “military-style firearms” — a move hailed by gun safety advocates and Democratic leaders as a major step toward reducing gun violence in the Ocean State.

The new law, which takes effect July 1, 2026, prohibits the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles and shotguns often classified as “assault weapons.” Current owners may retain their firearms or sell them out of state. Violators face up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, and forfeiture of their weapon.

“Today, we’re delivering progress on the work to keep our children, families, and communities safe from gun violence,” said McKee. “This law builds on the momentum we’ve created over the last few years.”

Democratic leaders, including House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Valarie Lawson, praised the legislation as “historic” and the product of years of advocacy. It joins a suite of gun control laws passed under McKee’s administration, including bans on large-capacity magazines and raising the gun purchase age to 21.

Supporters say the ban responds to national tragedies and public concern.

“These are the weapons of choice for mass shooters,” said Rep. Jason Knight (D-Barrington, Warren). “We shouldn’t wait for a large-scale tragedy to act.”

But Republicans pushed back hard.

“This is a disgrace,” said Rhode Island GOP Chairman Joe Powers. “Democrats have abandoned the Constitution and criminalized law-abiding citizens. This won’t protect Rhode Islanders — it punishes them.”

Powers vowed legal challenges and pledged to recruit candidates to overturn the law. “They’ve drawn the battle lines. Now it’s time to fight,” he said.

Gun rights advocates argue the ban is ripe for lawsuits and unlikely to survive judicial scrutiny. Democrats, however, remain confident the law will stand and save lives.

The legislation passed along mostly party lines in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!