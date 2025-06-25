Aquidneck Island Rallies for “Portsmouth Strong” Fundraiser to Support Aaron Delgado and Honor Kelly Nevitt

In the wake of unimaginable tragedy, the Aquidneck Island community is coming together to offer healing, hope, and strength. The Four Hearts Foundation will host “Portsmouth Strong,” a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Tuesday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Green Valley Country Club, which has generously donated the venue and dinner for the event.

The fundraiser will support the families of two local teens whose lives were forever changed by the recent incident at the Portsmouth Portuguese American Citizens Club. Half of the proceeds will go to Aaron Delgado, a 17-year-old who remains in the ICU after undergoing four surgeries. Known for her bold spirit, bright smile, and passion for the dance team and color guard, Aaron now faces a long road to recovery. Funds will help her family with medical expenses and remind them that their community stands firmly behind them.

The other half of the funds will honor Kelly Nicole Nevitt, who tragically lost her life that night. Plans are underway to create a scholarship in Kelly’s name to keep her vibrant spirit alive. A joyful performer with Newport Children’s Theater, Kelly was known for her kindness, creativity, and deep bond with her mother, Sharon.

“This is what community means,” said Kateri Buerman of the Four Hearts Foundation. “Lifting each other up when the unthinkable happens. This is what it means to be Portsmouth Strong.”

Tickets and donations are available at www.givebutter.com/portsmouthstrong.

The evening promises to be a powerful display of unity and love—proof that even in sorrow, this island stands strong.

