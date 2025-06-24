Obituary: Kimberly Boiani (1969-2025)

Kimberly Boiani, 56, of 25 North Drive, Portsmouth, R.I. died Tuesday, June 17th at Newport Hospital, peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Fall River, Massachusetts but considered herself a lifelong resident of and a “Native Newporter.” Kim was the daughter of the late Barbara Doherty and Rudolpho “Rudy” Boiani.

Kim was well known for being the scorekeeper at Cardines Field for well over 10 years, alongside her late father, Rudy, who was the groundskeeper there for over 25 years. Kim was a devoted mother, Gramey, daughter and friend to many, who never gave up or felt sorry for herself despite falling ill at an age younger than most. After attending Salve Regina University, she found a job she truly enjoyed as a night auditor for over 20 years at both the Harborside and Jailhouse Inn. She was the purest soul, a true Angel on Earth, who went home to her Grammy, Grampy and Dad sooner than we thought.

She is survived by her older daughter, Kassandra Louisa Boiani; her son, Christopher Cottrell and his partner Briana Raposo; her younger daughter, Hope Boiani-Brassard; grandchildren, Kimberly Rose and Delilah Autumn Boiani; and fiancé, Ray Brassard.

Kim also leaves behind her two cats, Shadow and Whisper; as well as family friends, Patty, Jane, Ted, Sharon and Ian. She was the daughter of the late Rudy Boiani, and granddaughter of the late Louise and Livio John Boiani.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 26 with visiting hours from 11:00-1:00 and a funeral service to begin at 1:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery.