Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty Announces the Highest Sale in Newport Since September of 2024

A Newport Estate of Rare Distinction Has Found Its New Chapter

Tucked behind the gates of Ocean Lawn, where historic estates line the curve of Newport’s storied coastline, 10 Ocean Lawn Lane has officially sold for $7,925,000—marking the highest residential sale in Newport, RI since Sept. 2024, according to data from the Multiple Listing Service.

Originally part of the legendary Firestone estate, this stone-and-shingle masterpiece—built in 2017 by Horan Building Company—represents the best of what modern craftsmanship can achieve when paired with timeless architectural vision.

Represented by Joseph Costa of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the buyers now step into a home that feels more like a legacy.

Set on three acres of manicured grounds, the estate unfolds with effortless grace. Soaring ceilings, sunlit rooms, and open-concept living spaces make it as inviting as it is refined. The heart of the home—a chef’s kitchen with striking Rhino marble countertops and top-of-the-line appliances—opens to a series of living and dining areas made for both quiet mornings and celebratory evenings. French doors lead to a heated pool, hot tub, and a sweeping bluestone patio—perfectly positioned for golden hour.

Inside, 8 bedrooms, multiple fireplaces, a theater, game room, and fitness suite offer comfort, privacy, and room to grow. A main-level primary suite adds everyday convenience to this fully turnkey home—just minutes from Newport’s Cliff Walk, beaches, and downtown charm.

“I’m honored to have represented the buyers in the purchase of this extraordinary Newport estate,” said Costa. “This property offers the perfect blend of classic New England architecture and modern luxury that my clients will treasure.”

The buyers were represented by Joseph Costa of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The sellers were represented by Michelle Kirby and Kate Greenman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!