Colonel James Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police said Thursday that there are “no credible threats to our state at this time.”

His statement comes in response to the FBI issuing a warning to police chiefs nationwide to be on high alert and to continue sharing intelligence leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Recent events, including last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, have raised concerns about security across our country,” said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. “I want to reassure Rhode Islanders that there are no credible threats to our state at this time. As always, we are in close communication with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and are monitoring other sources of intelligence through our Fusion Center. The Rhode Island State Police is prepared to address any risks to public safety and meet any security challenges that could develop.”