Rhode Island State Police seized more than $80,000 of cocaine during a traffic stop late Thursday night on Rt. 95 in East Greenwich.

State police pulled over a vehicle near Exit 7 for speeding at around 11:50pm. During a search of the car with K9’s, the state police discovered two vacuum-packed bags of cocaine. The car’s driver, Victor Jose Felix, 40, of Haines City, Florida was arrested and charged with the manufacture and delivery of greater than one kilogram of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Felix was ordered held without bail at the ACI after arraignment in Third Division District Court.