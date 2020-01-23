Ginger-Lee Seekell, age 42, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 21, 2020, at Newport Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Her life may have been short-lived, however Ginger-Lee made a powerful impact on those who passed her way.

Ginger-Lee was born August 9, 1977, in Providence, RI to the late Benjamin Seekell III and Susan Worthen.

Ginger was a loving and caring person. She loved to paint; she was an avid New England Patriots fan and would have many conversations with her stepdad Ken, during football season. She was the 1983 Easter Seals Poster Child for Rhode Island. Despite her disability, Ginger lived life to the fullest. She made friends with anyone she met, some of her closest friends have been the people that she has met at Looking Upwards, where she attended the day program for 20 years.

Ginger attended Meeting Street School, Prov for many years, Tiverton Middle School, Tiverton High, and Graduated from Rogers High School. She also attended NE Tech, in Warwick.

Member of VICA (Vocational Industrial Clubs of America).

Ginger enjoyed music. Ginger was employed at the Hyatt Newport as a PBX operator for several years, after which she moved on to Looking Upwards as a secretary in the front office. Her last endeavor was that of an artist, painting with others at the Day Program at Looking Upwards, some of her paintings have been displayed at Downtown Designs during Art Shows.

Ginger enjoyed football, all who knew her was aware of her deep devoted Fan of the Patriots. When former Patriots Running Back Mosi Tatupu meet Ginger his heart melted and they became friends, she also enjoyed watching WWE wrestling and loved her visit to NASA .

Ginger loved traveling, her first trip being to Puerto Rico, some of the other destinations included; visiting NASA , Yugoslavia, Florida, Maine, and would often spend Summers on Martha’s Vineyard at Camp Jabberwocky, New Hampshire and Atlantic City NJ.

Ginger is survived by her mother, Susan Worthen and her stepfather Ken Worthen. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother Shirley (Reed) Arruda, of Tiverton RI. Ginger was niece to Cindy A Jette, her Godmother, her aunts Teresa Lima, Katie Ayers, Linda Ellis, her brother Justin Titus of Taunton MA. she is also survived by many great Aunts and Uncles and numerous cousins.

Ginger was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Seekell III, her grandfather George A. Arruda, her godfather David A. Arruda, and her uncles; Russell Jette, Timothy Seekell and her grandparents Benjamin and Alice Seekell II.

Ginger’s family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you for the wonderful care that she recieved at Newport Hopsital, and everyone that helped her throughout her life, especially those people that brought her ” The Ginger” frappacino from Starbucks in Middletown.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm -7:00 pm at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.

Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 10:00 am in Holy Ghost Church 303 Hooper Street in Tiverton.

Burial will be in Newport Memorial Park 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown.

Memorial Donations may be made in her name to the Robert Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412 Newport,RI 02840