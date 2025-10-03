Obituary: Christine Gill (1964-2025)

In a moment of great loss, we announce the passing of Christine Lynn Gill, a beloved mother, cherished sister, and devoted friend. Surrounded by loved ones at her home in Bristol, RI, Christine passed away peacefully on September 20, 2025, at 11:42 PM, at the age of 61.

Born on January 7, 1964, in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Carol Fessenden (Amaral) and Richard Gill. She is survived by her stepfather, Steven Fessenden, and stepmother, Jacqueline Gill; her daughter, Nicole Micucci; her sister, Victoria Kenna (Gill), and Victoria’s children, Audrey and Mitchell; her brother, Richard Gill, and his wife Michelle, along with their children, Heather Gill-Moran and Amber Gill-Harless.

Christine’s early years reflected her love of music, athletics, and the arts. She received recognition for outstanding achievement in music in 1978 and in high school athletics in 1979, as well as being named Class Motorhead in her senior year. A proud member of the Portsmouth High School Class of 1982, she filled her high school years with concerts, photography, writing, and time with friends-memories she carefully preserved in photos, notes, and keepsakes.

Over the years, Christine worked in many roles. She began as a painter with her late father’s business, Richard Gill Painting, later spent nearly three decades bartending at the Island Tap in Portsmouth (now Schooners), and built a career in the construction industry. She was best known for her work as a flagger with Local Union 271, where she thrived in a male-dominated field and earned respect for her dedication and work ethic.

Christine also gave generously of her time to others. Alongside her stepfather, she volunteered at the Masonic Lodge in Portsmouth, serving and delivering hot meals during the holidays. More recently, she lent her time to The Cup Defenders in Bristol.

Known for her kindness and generosity, she was always making sure others were cared for-and at home, there was always a pot of Portuguese soup on the stove, enough to share with anyone who stopped by.

Outside of her love for cooking, Christine found joy in many things-whether it was the excitement of NASCAR and football, or the simple peace of a quiet drive with a coffee in hand. She especially cherished moments by the water, at the beach, or at Colt State Park, where she could sit in the fresh air and spend time with the animals she adored.

Throughout her life, her heart was always full of love for her dogs-Toby, her loyal childhood companion, and Lucie, who was named in honor of her beloved grandmother, Lucille Amaral.

Christine was deeply compassionate. Beneath her strong exterior was a heart of gold, and those fortunate enough to know her felt her unwavering support. She rarely spoke of her own challenges, preferring instead to see others happy.

Christine’s wishes were for notification of her passing to be shared only after services had taken place; therefore, both the service and burial were private.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to The Cup Defenders and Katherine Minyo for hosting a celebration of life this past Sunday, September 28, 2025, and to Alicia Carvalho-Stevens and Tonya Souza -for their love and support during these difficult times. While not blood relatives, mom was always so proud of the women you’ve become.

In lieu of flowers, please send any condolences to: PO BOX 388, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

https://www.tributeslides.com/tributes/show/2M4MFPXGLB7PK4W7

