Obituary: Lucien Edward Forbes (1946-2025)

Lucien Edward Forbes, 79 of Newport, RI passed away October 5, 2025.

He was born in America, raised in Paris, Portugal and the Rough Diamond Ranch in Whitmore, California all of which inspired him to lead a life in International business devoted to the preservation of natural resources.

From the fishing fleets he built out of New Bedford, Massachusetts, the Comoro Islands, Chile and North Africa to the Energy Cane he developed to make Renewable fuels, Lucien has always looked for ways to protect and preserve our environment. It helped that he was fluent in ten languages.

Lucien’s love of sport was reflected in a deeply competitive spirit best expressed thru Court and Lawn Tennis at the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport. He was also a cofounder of RILAX and somehow found the time to coach Lacrosse at Middletown High School while running his Ethanol plant in the Dominican Republic. He was very proud of the many local students who excelled in sport and ended up attending great colleges and universities as a result of their talent and dedication.

Lucien built ports in Vladivostok, Russia when it was still the Soviet Union, Chile, Port Moresby, Morocco and almost succeeded in building a port in Pakistan but thought better of it once the news leaked that he was an American and was burned in effigy to protest his involvement.

Lucien is survived by his sisters Christina Coyle Forbes and Alexandra Anne Forbes and brothers Edward Forbes and Julian Forbes, sons Alexander and Iain Forbes and spouse Kimberly Skeen and her sons Max and Samuel Alexander Skeen.

He is the son of Shirley Dyer Greene Forbes Smith and Edward Coyle Forbes, both deceased.

A celebration of life is being planned for the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Seaman’s Church Institute, https://www.seamensnewport.org/give/ and to Trinity Church, https://www.trinitynewport.org/give in his memory.

