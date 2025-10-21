Cops Nab Suspect in Stabbing of Former Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the shocking stabbing of former Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan, who was attacked Monday evening outside his business on Hartwell Street.

Authorities said Corree Gonzales was taken into custody after an investigation by the Fall River Police Department. During the arrest, Gonzales allegedly assaulted multiple officers, earning himself four additional charges of assault and battery on a police officer on top of charges related to the stabbing.

Flanagan — who served as mayor from 2010 to 2014 and now serves as CEO of Cosmopolitan Dispensary on Hartwell Street — was found suffering from multiple stab wounds after police responded to several 911 calls around 5 p.m. Monday.

Officers and EMS rushed Flanagan to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. As of Monday night, police said he was in stable condition.

In a joint statement, Mayor Paul Coogan and Police Chief Kelly Furtado condemned the attack and praised officers for their quick response.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Former Mayor Will Flanagan, his family, and friends,” Coogan said. “The full support of the Mayor’s Office is with the Fall River Police Department as they work tirelessly to bring justice in this case.”

Chief Furtado said her department “responded swiftly and worked diligently to identify and apprehend who is responsible for this senseless act of violence,” adding that officers “will exhaust every resource to ensure justice is served.”

Police credited their detectives and patrol officers for their tenacity and commitment in swiftly apprehending Gonzales and ensuring the safety of the community.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!